Oregon man convicted of fatally shooting of Clark County deputy sentenced to life

VANCOUVER, Wash. — An Oregon man who fatally shot a sheriff’s deputy in southwest Washington state has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole.

Guillermo Raya Leon, 28, was sentenced Thursday in the 2021 death of 46-year-old Clark County sheriff’s Sgt. Jeremy Brown, The Columbian last week of aggravated first-degree murder, trafficking in stolen property, burglary, motor vehicle theft, and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

Raya Leon claimed self-defense in the shooting and his lawyer during trial argued Raya Leon did not intend to shoot the detective, only to confirm Brown was watching them. Prosecutors said Raya Leon knew Brown was a deputy and took time to think things over before confronting the detective. They said Raya Leon sneaked up on Brown and shot him from behind. headtopics.com

Raya Leon’s sister-in-law Misty Raya, pleaded guilty last week to second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree burglary, one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of theft of a firearm. She was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

L.A. County 12-year-old arrested in connection San Diego County high school bomb threatA 12-year-old resident of Los Angeles County was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of calling in a bomb threat to San Marcos High School on Friday, prompting the cancellation of classes, San Diego County sheriff's officials said.

Newsom appoints SLO County prosecutor judge for Santa Barbara CountyBy KAREN VELIE California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the appointment of San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Kristy Imel to a

Schools' pandemic spending boosted tech companies. Did it help US students?An infusion of federal pandemic relief to America's schools sparked a boom in the education technology sector, an industry where research and evidence are scarce. An Associated Press analysis of public records finds districts including Nevada's Clark County spent tens of millions of dollars on apps, games and tutoring websites. Schools often have little or no evidence the programs helped students, and some were rarely used. Some Clark County parents say software shouldn’t be a priority in a dist

QUAAACK: Elite CB Sione Laulea Commits to OregonThe No. 1 JUCO prospect will play for Dan Lanning and the Ducks.

Utah jumps to No. 16 in AP Top 25 despite recent loss against Oregon StateDespite the team's 21-7 loss against Oregon State on Friday, Sept. 29, Utah has jumped from No. 18 to No. 16 in the AP Top 25 college foorball rankings.Oklahoma

PREDICTION: 5-Star to OregonThe Ducks likely sit in pole position for a top recruit in the 2024 class.