Ordswap urges users to recover keys after losing control of website

Ordswap, a marketplace that allows users to inscribe, auction, and trade Bitcoin Ordinals, has devised a method for users to retrieve their private keys as it scrambles to regain control of its website domain.

In an Oct. 10 X (Twitter) post, the Ordswap X account shared an online tool that purports to help users who logged into the site through MetaMask to recover their Ordswap private keys, allowing them to move to other providers.Hours earlier, on Oct. 9, Ordswap posted a stark warning to users not to connect to its domain as it was not in control of it.

We are working on publishing source for metamask users to obtain their key if they have not already. The issue appears to be with Netlify, but we are still working through it.On the project’s Discord server, a member of Ordswap’s team and users reported that for a time, the website featured a button prompting users to connect their crypto wallet in an apparent attempt to phish users. headtopics.com

Ordswap support team member “Bitkorn” claims the project hasn’t seen user assets impacted by the wesbite breach.

