Orca Calf to be Airlifted in Effort to Reunite with Family

The stranded orca calf in a remote tidal lagoon north of Vancouver Island will be airlifted out of the area in an effort to reunite it with its family, Canadian authorities said on Wednesday. The plan involves placing the two-year-old calf in a harness, lifting it out of the lagoon by helicopter, and placing it in a net pen in the ocean while they wait for its family pod to be nearby for release, explained officials from the Department of Fisheries and First Nations .

Rescuers have been unable to remove the calf from the area since its pregnant mother became stranded in the lagoon with the low tide and died on March 23. The plan was agreed upon during a meeting between members of the Ehattesaht First Nation council, Fisheries Department officials, and marine technical experts

Orca Calf Stranded Airlift Family Reunion Tidal Lagoon Vancouver Island Department Of Fisheries First Nations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Orca calf refuses to leave a lagoon where its mother stranded and died off Vancouver IslandSascha is a U.K.-based trainee staff writer at Live Science. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southampton in England and a master’s degree in science communication from Imperial College London. Her work has appeared in The Guardian and the health website Zoe.

Source: LiveScience - 🏆 538. / 51 Read more »

Rescuers plan helicopter airlift of orca calf stranded in CanadaPlans are underway to airlift a stranded killer whale calf out of a remote tidal lagoon off Canada's northern Vancouver Island in an effort to reunite the young orca with its extended family.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Rescuers plan helicopter airlift of orca calf stranded in CanadaPlans are underway to airlift a stranded killer whale calf out of a remote tidal lagoon off Canada's northern Vancouver Island in an effort to reunite the young orca with its extended family

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Crews race to free orca calf trapped in northwest Vancouver Island lagoonAn orca whale calf is trapped in a lagoon on the northwestern side of Vancouver Island and crews are racing the clock to free her.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

20 Best Calf Exercises At Home: Calf Raises, Lunges and MoreStephanie Mansour is a contributing health and fitness writer for TODAY. She is a certified personal trainer, yoga and Pilates instructor and weight-loss coach for women. She hosts “Step It Up with Steph” on PBS. Join her complimentary health and weight-loss challenge and follow her for daily inspiration on Instagram and in her new app.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Video captures stunning moment of orca killing great white sharkIt's the jaw-dropping image of jaws - a great white shark - going from predator to prey

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »