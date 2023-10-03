Orange County sues Southern California Edison, T-Mobile over Coastal and Silverado fires

Orange County filed two lawsuits Monday against Southern California Edison alleging the utility acted negligently in maintaining and operating its equipment, which resulted in the ignition of two wildfires that burned thousands of acres and forced massive evacuations.ignited in October 2020 after one of T-Mobile’s lashing wires fell onto one of Edison’s overhead primary conductors.

“SCE and T-Mobile both had a duty to properly construct and maintain their electrical and telecommunications infrastructure and surrounding vegetation. SCE and T-Mobile violated these duties by knowingly operating aging and improperly maintained infrastructure,” the lawsuit states, adding that had the companies “acted responsibly the Silverado fire could have been prevented.

“Our thoughts are with the communities who were impacted by the Silverado and Coastal fires,” Castro said. “It wouldn’t be appropriate for us to comment outside of the legal process on the specifics of ongoing legal action. headtopics.com

One lawsuit alleges that after the fire started about 6:45 a.m. Oct. 26 amid strong Santa Ana winds, Edison was slow to respond. The utility did not shut off power to the line in the fire zone until 36 minutes after the blaze ignited, “despite the circuit experiencing elevated amperage readings,” the suit states.started around 2:40 p.m.

“We demand that the utilities responsible for the destruction of county assets, increased expenses, reduced revenues, and environmental damages, reimburse the County,” Supervisor Katrina Foley said in a prepared statement. “In 2022, thethat the utilities are not doing enough to reduce wildfire threats throughout the State of California. We have a duty to protect our taxpayers and County assets. headtopics.com

