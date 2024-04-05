Orange County Increases Detainee Transfers to ICE

After a steep lull, Orange County appears to be ramping up its efforts to turn detainees over to federal immigration authorities. Last year, 221 detainees were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents after the O.C. Sheriff’s Department informed the agency of their release. That was up from just 17 in 2022. While the 2023 number is still far below from the 717 ICE custody transfers in 2018, it marks a sharp upswing after a yearslong decline.

Immigration advocates say the practice disproportionately targets Orange County’s Mexican and Vietnamese communities. Mai Nguyen Do, research and policy manager at the Harbor Institute for Immigrant & Economic Justice, said the uptick shows that targeting these communities were not exclusive to the Trump administration and that the Southeast Asian deportation crisis is far from over.The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department does not comply with ICE detainers, nor does the LAP

