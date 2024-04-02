Orange County Doctor Accused of Poisoning Husband Faces Allegations of Coaching Children to Lie

An Orange County doctor charged with poisoning her husband with Drano now faces allegations in her upcoming divorce proceedings and criminal case of trying to coach her children to lie about their father. Yue 'Emily' Yu was charged in 2022 with poisoning her husband, Jack Chen, who has filed for divorce and is seeking custody of their two children. The next court date on the divorce proceedings is April 30, while the criminal case is scheduled to return to court in late May.

Yu lost in-person visitation rights with their children late last year, after her daughter told a school therapist that she was afraid her mother would poison her as well and that Yu had coached her to say she wanted to be with her mother '24-7,' according to a recently published statement by the therapist. The daughter 'appeared distressed and looked tearful when she was explaining feeling conflicted about lying because if she didn't, 'she would make her mom angry

