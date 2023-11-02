Optimizing Product Data Is Key to Omnichannel Success

Consumers shop in a lot of ways — in stores, through search, on brand websites and through social media, affiliate programs and marketplaces — and retailers need to manage their product data through those environments in order to find success, according to Andy Delgadillo, director of sales for Feedonomics.
Delgadillo said product data management is critical to any omnichannel strategy that extends beyond traditional retail touchpoints and includes websites, mobile sites and new emerging channels such as TikTok Shop.
“With omnichannel shopping is it’s really no longer just an option, an omnichannel approach is an imperative,” Delgadillo said. “But given the audience for these other channels, you really can’t sacrifice listing products across the board and expect your customers to only visit your site; because ultimately, your shoppers are discovering and buying products across many, fibrous channels.”
To make it work, Delgadillo said, retailers and brands must have product data flow back and forth from various channels. Here’s how it works: The data flows from the e-commerce or product information management platform through to a URL or API and then is fed into the Feedonomics platform to be optimized for sale on various channel purchase points, such as Google Shopping, Facebook, Amazon, walmart.com, eBay, TikTok or Snapchat. Feedonomics has integrations with major e-commerce platforms that include BigCommerce, Magento and Shopify, among others.
“The process involves data aggregation and transformation, and data optimization and connectivity to the right channels and destinations,” Delgadillo said, adding that the key is “optimizing that product data.”
United States Headlines
