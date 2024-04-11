Optimizing Pricing Scheme for ISPs under Repeal of Net Neutrality

In this paper, the authors developed a MILP model to optimize the pricing scheme used by ISPs to charge CPs for delivering their video content under the repeal of net neutrality . The model aims to maximize ISP profit by optimizing the pricing scheme for different classes of service.

Three CP delivery scenarios were considered, and the results showed that the discriminatory pricing scheme can increase ISP profit by a factor of 8.

Pricing Scheme Isps Net Neutrality Video Content MILP Model Profit Optimization CP Delivery Scenarios

