Optimistic Data on Inflation Boosts U.S. Stocks

Retail Sales measure the change in the total value of sales at the retail level. It is the foremost indicator of consumer spending, which accounts for the majority of overall economic activity. A higher than expected reading should be taken as positive/bullish for the USD, while a lower than expected reading should be taken as negative/bearish for the USD.Investing.com -- U.S.

stocks were rising after another set of optimistic data showing inflation is cooling as major retailer Target beat expectations. At 09:39 ET (14:39 GMT), the Dow Jones...Investing.com - The U.S. dollar edged higher in early European trade Wednesday, attempting a rebound after the previous session’s sharp losses as cooling U.S. inflation raised expectations that the...Investing.com -- Oil prices fell Wednesday ahead of the release of delayed U.S. crude inventories data, despite optimism over cooling U.S. inflation and some positive Chinese data. By 09:55 ET (14.55... The S&P 500 index gained 1.91% on Tuesday, as investors reacted to the lower-than-expected Consumer Price Index releas

Small Business Owners Not Optimistic Amid Inflation and Hiring Struggles: A new survey from the National Federation of Independent Business reveals that small business owners are not feeling optimistic about the current economic environment due to the impact of inflation and hiring struggles. The survey shows that the NFIB's Optimism Index dropped to 90.7 points in October, below the 50-year average of 98. Small business owners are not growing their inventories as labor and energy costs remain high, leading to a gloomy outlook for the remainder of the year.

This week's October inflation data looms large on Washington's economic radar: Here's what will have the markets' attention this week

Walmart and Target Earnings, Inflation and Retail Sales Data, and More to Watch This Week: Third-quarter earnings from Tyson Foods, Home Depot, Cisco Systems, Target, Alibaba, and Walmart. Plus, October inflation data and retail sales.

GBP/USD extends gains near 1.2230, focus on UK, US inflation data: GBP/USD extends its gains for the second consecutive day, trading higher around 1.2230 during the Asian session on Monday.

Pound Sterling discovers support ahead of UK/US inflation data: The Pound Sterling (GBP) discovers some optimism as the UK economy manages to avoid a decline in economic activities in the third quarter.

S&P 500 futures dip after strong run as inflation data looms: Jamie Chisholm is a markets reporter based in London.

