Optimism Unlimited Ltd. Chief Growth Officer Ryan Wyatt Discusses New Role

Optimism Unlimited Ltd. Chief Growth Officer Ryan Wyatt, who previously worked at Polygon Labs and YouTube, discusses his new role at an operating subsidiary of the Optimism Foundation. Our next guest previously served as president at Polygon Labs and was also the head of Gaming at youtube. Now he's joining a unit of the Optimism Foundation. Joining us to discuss is Ryan Wyatt, the Chief Growth Officer of Optimism Unlimited Ryan. Welcome to the show. Good morning. Thanks for having me.

It's good to be back. It's been a little bit. It really has and congratulations the new position. Thank you so much. I'm excited. I'm excited. I'm on the road. You can see him in the hotel room. You all have me up bright and early this morning. I'm ready to rock. We love to get people up bright and early. All right. So from polygon to optimism, both are layer twos, talk to us about the layer two race. Um What makes one layer two stand out above another? No, it's a great question. I think it's fun time to be a part of the Ethereum ecosystem and buildin

United States Headlines Read more: COİNDESK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARTELEGRAM: Amazon Offers Free Access to Kindle Unlimited for Black FridayAmazon is offering an incredible deal on its Kindle Unlimited service for Black Friday, allowing users to access millions of books for free. The offer includes three months of free access, without the need for a Kindle or Amazon's e-readers or tablets.

Source: startelegram | Read more »

MARKETWATCH: British Land leads U.K. real estate stocks higher amid optimism on rentsJamie Chisholm is a markets reporter based in London.

Source: MarketWatch | Read more »

FXSTREETNEWS: Optimism price rally gets boost from OP token accumulationOptimism, a Layer 2 protocol, noted a spike in its accumulation by digital asset firm, Amber Group.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »

FXSTREETNEWS: Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, ApeCoin & Optimism – European Wrap 13 NovemberBitcoin and Ethereum price rallies have paused over the weekend, allowing investors to take a step back and look at the big picture.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »

MARKETWATCH: Canopy Growth’s cash burn raises analyst concernsBenchmark reiterates sell and TD Cowen sticks to market perform rating after Canopy Growth’s latest quarterly results

Source: MarketWatch | Read more »

FORBES: Lowest Working Age Population Growth Expected in DecadesThe growth of the working age population in the current decade, from 2020 to 2030, will be the lowest since the Civil War. Lower immigration than previously expected dominates the labor force issue. Hiring and retaining workers will be a dog-eat-dog, employer-eat-employer effort. The ability to succeed in this competition will differentiate successful companies from laggards. The keys to business success in this environment are employee productivity, retention and recruiting.

Source: Forbes | Read more »