Optimism price fails to pick up on whales’ bullishness as short-term traders gain dominance

entire two months of August and September. Interestingly, this price action did not induce any bearishness in the investors’ behavior but did make it slightly difficult to note a recovery.Optimism price trading at $1.28 at the time of writing has been moving stuck under the 50, 100 and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) for nearly the entire September. At the moment, the 50-day EMA is in confluence with the resistance level of $1.36, suggesting that it might be difficult for OP to break this bearish stance.

This makes OP more likely to continue its downfall since the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also below the neutral line of 50.0 in the bearish zone. In such a case, a drawdown to $1.06 is not too far from being possible. However, losing this support level might prove to be rather devastating for the altcoin investors.Nevertheless, a bounce back could lead to a recovery in Optimism price, potentially even pushing the altcoin to breach the aforementioned resistance levels. Should OP flip $1.3 into a support floor, the bearish thesis would be invalidated. Optimism whales have been making the most of the current market conditions, stacking up OP for the past two months. The addresses holding between 10,000 OP and 10 million OP have observed an increase of 150 million OP between August 1 and the time of writing. Up from 546 million OP, the addresses collectively hold about 696 million OP presently, which is a sizeable accumulation.These whales are bound to make some significant profits once the price rises beyond $1.36. But another challenge for Optimism price before it can make the rise is the rise of short-term traders.

Between September and October, short-term traders (those who hold assets for less than a month) have seen an 8% increase in their domination among OP holders. Usually, the increase in these investors is not the best thing for an altcoin since it makes the asset vulnerable to a price decline caused by sudden selling.

Since presently, short-term traders amount for 21% of all the OP holders, it does make Optimism price susceptible to an unprecedented swing.Thus, investors looking to jump in like the whales to make profits off the low prices are advised to watch out for the short-term traders' behavior.Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

