Optimism (OP) Listed for Trading on Robinhood Crypto Platform

There is a new development for cryptocurrency traders as Optimism (OP) has been listed for trading on the Robinhood Crypto platform. According to the official announcement from Robinhood Crypto, the listing comes with a catch, as it is only available to users in select European Union (EU) jurisdictions.
The exchange’s announcement to list Optimism came with a twist, owing to the rare expansion to the European market.
