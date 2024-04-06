Opponents File Lawsuit Against Affordable Housing Project in L.A.

After the city of Los Angeles rejected their appeal challenging an affordable housing project on L.A.’s Westside, opponents have filed a lawsuit to continue their fight. The 44-unit project at the center of the dispute aims to bring low-income apartments to L.A.’s Sawtelle neighborhood through a program known as ED1 .

The new lawsuit claims the city violated the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) by denying opponents the chance to express their concerns in a public hearing and have their appeal put to a vote by the city council

Los Angeles Affordable Housing Lawsuit ED1 Sawtelle Neighborhood

