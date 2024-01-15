Oppenheimer Dominates Critics Choice Awards with Eight Wins

Oppenheimer built more awards season momentum Sunday evening, leading the field at the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards with eight awards, including Best Picture, while Barbie was second with six. The Bear and Beef led the television winners at the ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica with four each, with The Bear winning for best comedy and Beef for best limited series. Succession won three awards, including best drama series.

Oppenheimer also won for best director (Christopher Nolan), best supporting actor (Robert Downey Jr.), best acting ensemble, best cinematography (Hoyte van Hoytema), best editing (Jennifer Lame), best visual effects and best score (Ludwig Goransson). The victories for the story of atomic bomb mastermind Robert J. Oppenheimer came one week after it won five Golden Globe Awards, including best motion picture, best director in a motion picture, best supporting actor in a motion picture and best original score





