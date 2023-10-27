OCT 27,2023OCT 26,2023OCT 12, 2023SEP 29, 2023OCT 26, 2023OCT 25, 20231M AGOOCT 25, 2023SEP 12, 2023SEP 12, 2023SEP 8, 2023JUN 7, 2023OCT 20, 2023OCT 4, 2023APR 21, 2023JAN 6, 2023

OCT 27,2023OCT 26,2023OCT 12, 2023SEP 29, 2023OCT 26, 2023OCT 25, 20231M AGOOCT 25, 2023SEP 12, 2023SEP 12, 2023SEP 8, 2023JUN 7, 2023OCT 20, 2023OCT 4, 2023APR 21, 2023JAN 6, 2023

Read more:

etnow »

Yes, Cillian Murphy Really Learned How to Give a Physics Lecture in Dutch for Oppenheimer“I can still say it,” says Cillian Murphy of the snippet of Dutch he learned to make Christopher Nolan's ‘Oppenheimer’ all the more impressive Read more ⮕

Murphy likely to start as Texas QB against BYU with Ewers out with shoulder sprainTexas backup quarterback Maalik Murphy will likely get his first start against BYU in place of injured starter Quinn Ewers. Ewers sprained his throwing shoulder in last week's win over Houston. Murphy has battled top freshman Arch Manning for the job and played against Houston after Ewers was hurt. Read more ⮕

Murphy the black bear moved behind the scenes at ZooAmerica with back issuesZooAmerica staff was alerted to the problem when Murphy had difficulty using his hind left leg. Read more ⮕

Chris Murphy Responds to Maine Attacks by Pushing Ban on AR-15s, Similar RiflesSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers. Read more ⮕

Gov. Murphy tries to stop N.J. Turnpike toll hike by vetoing budgetGov. Phil Murphy vetoed the NJ Turnpike Authority's 2024 budget, saying he wants more justification for a 3% toll hike. Read more ⮕

Maalik Murphy set to start at QB for No. 7 Texas against BYUWith Texas QB Quinn Ewers recovering from a shoulder injury, Maalik Murphy will get his first career start on Saturday when the No. 7-ranked Longhorns host BYU. Read more ⮕