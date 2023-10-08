Opinion: Why I risk death to run with the bulls

On July 11, 2014, I was running with a bull in Pamplona, Spain. The 1,200-pound black bull with huge horns trotted just a few feet behind me, froth dangling from his mouth and his breath warm at my back.
This is how I met and became friends with John Hemingway and his son Michael, the photojournalist who aided me in 2014. Ernest Hemingway set me on this path that led to my brush with death on the tips of a bull’s horn and another Hemingway came to my rescue when I needed a friend.
As the legislature again debates vouchers, here’s why we say: ‘Proceed with caution’ | OpinionAs the Texas legislature opens a special session on an education savings program to expand school choice it should tread carefully.