Opinion | We Need to Reframe the Debate Over Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemembers prepare to fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on July 14, 2022. It is now critical to present Ukrainians as they are, as a complex nation responding to an almost impossible situation. | Evgeniy Maloletka/APP. Michael McKinley is a non-resident senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel will complicate the debate in the United States and internationally about sustaining assistance for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s aggression. Israel merits the unquestioned support of its allies as it responds to the most significant challenge it has faced since the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

Events in Israel along with other worrying developments — including Azerbaijan’s assault on Nagorno-Karabakh and Serbia’s border build-up with Kosovo — only underscore how quickly the international order we’ve long taken for granted has been undermined since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine 20 months ago. The world we’re entering is becoming a more volatile, violent place. headtopics.com

For Western nations who want to forestall that future, the first line of defense remains Ukraine. Israel is receiving support and likely to prevail in its conflict with Hamas, but without continued assistance from the United States and its allies, Ukraine is much less likely to win its war with Russia.

If Ukraine is not to suffer the fate of other “forever wars” and become a secondary priority to a possibly wider conflict in the Middle East, or a global landscape with other pressing demands, U.S. leaders need to recast the case for staying the course on Ukraine. headtopics.com

The truth is that sustaining assistance for Ukraine is already a challenge, as much psychological as political. Fatigue has kicked in among Ukraine’s supporters notwithstanding reassuring statements by President Joehardliners in Washington against further financial support for the war effort.

Read more:

politico »

Opinion | We Need to Know When to Opt Out of OptimizingThe relentless pursuit of efficiency in all domains of life is harming us, two books argue.

OPINION: We need to do everything we can to keep Alaskans in AlaskaLet’s make Alaska a great place to work, live, age and retire.

WSJ Opinion: The Republican Divide Over UkraineJournal Editorial Report: Paul Gigot interviews U.S. Senator Tom Cotton. Images: Zuma Press Composite: Mark Kelly

Ukraine live briefing: U.S. mulls joint funding package for Israel and Ukraine; Hroza mourns its deadCongressional Republicans expressed opposition to White House considerations about attaching aid for Ukraine to an emergency request for Israel.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is spoiling for a fight on the border | MulshineNew Jersey opinion and commentary from people in New Jersey.

Hamas attack delivered that “stomach-dropping” feeling againOp-eds from outside contributors to The Dallas Morning News Opinion section.