Opinion: Trump is running despite the 14th Amendment. He's not the first insurrectionist to do so

On March 2, 1867, Congress abolished the governments of the Confederate states and forced them to create new constitutions and to ratify the 14th Amendment. That act remade America.History, both recent and not so recent, offers some insight here too.

It is also true that Jan. 6, 2021, was very different from the Civil War. It was certainly different in scale: The Civil Warthree-quarters of a million Americans, carnage unsurpassed in our history. The Jan. 6 insurrectionists, by contrast, wanted to retain Trump as president of the United States. They weren’t trying to separate from the country; they were trying to take it over.

After the 14th and 15th Amendments gave citizenship and voting rights to the formerly enslaved, multiracial democracies emerged in the South as Black and white Republicans came together to form electoral majorities. But their opponents would not accept the election results.

In South Carolina, former Confederate Gen. Wade Hampton ran for governor against Republican candidate Daniel Chamberlain. Both sides claimed victory, though Hampton’s claim relied on reports from counties showing more votes cast for him than their total registration. headtopics.com

It is certainly true that Trump’s supporters will react poorly if he is not allowed to run. But we’re in this situation because of the way Trump and his supporters reacted to losing an election in which he was able to run. “Beat him at the ballot box” is a less convincing prescription if your opponent will not accept defeat.

Stopping the lawfully elected president from taking office, keeping another in his place and doing so through violence and intimidation — that counts as insurrection by any standard. And the historical moment it evokes is less the Civil War than Reconstruction. That is the period that reveals what happens when the enemies of democracy take power.

Close, disputed elections unfolded at both the national and state levels in 1876. The contests were marred by fraud and violence on the part of white supremacist paramilitary groups such as the Red Shirts, in some ways forerunners of the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers.

For months, South Carolina had two governments, each claiming to be legitimate. But the Republicans needed federal troops to keep the Red Shirts at bay, and when President Hayes ordered the troops to stand down, Chamberlain fled the state and Hampton took over.

But wasn’t Hampton barred from office by Section 3? Yes, but he became eligible to serve in 1872, when Congress passed a general amnesty that lifted the ban for most former Confederates. So he provides a useful case study of what happens when an enemy of democracy is allowed to become chief executive.

The results are not reassuring. Under Hampton, Democrats and Red Shirts restructured the political process to ensure that they would not lose any more elections.

In 1876, South Carolina had 90,000 Black registered voters. By 1900, there were fewer than 3,000. As of 1940, Black voteracross the South stood at 3%. Meaningful improvement did not come until the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Hampton, the Confederate general, went on to serve only one more term as governor, resigning in 1879 to become a U.S. senator. But his party held the South Carolina statehouse, often unopposed, until 1975.

“What kind of government do we have?” a woman reportedly asked Benjamin Franklin as he left the Constitutional Convention. “A republic,” he famously answered. “If you can keep it.” Hand your republic over to the enemies of democracy, and it could take a hundred years to get it back.

