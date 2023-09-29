Opinion: People are fed up. I’m fed up. The CARE Act is the change we need.

Law enforcement and emergency rooms can no longer fill in the holes of this broken system. after a motorcycle accident that caused a traumatic brain injury and left him blind, lived outside an office building for the Solano County government — the very entity that many believe should have been involved in helping him get care.

He was well-known to law enforcement, having been arrested dozens of times, and cycled through jails and hospitals before being released to the streets. Rippee’s family tried everything it could to get him the treatment he needed but was unable to get him care.

Far too many families in California can relate to the Rippees’ story. Most of us have had a family member or friend who has struggled with mental health or addiction issues and seen the strain it can put on loved ones trying to navigate our byzantine mental health system.will help. I championed this bill’s passage with the governor and California’s Big City Mayors for one simple reason: We must make governments accountable for helping people like Brian.

The CARE Court program, which will be piloted in San Diego starting Monday, Oct. 2, finally inserts the accountability that our behavioral health system needs.

Read more:

sdut »

The GOP Debate Tried to Help the Candidates Look Saner—and FailedPublic opinion, schmublic opinion.

It’s Time To Care For Those Who Care For UsPhysician deaths by suicide are higher than in the general population, for many overlapping, compounding reasons. It's time for health systems to care for those who care.

YMCA Los Angeles provides solutions for child care as federal child care funding expires Sept. 30Celina Santiago, YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles talks about childcare expenses affecting families, especially single moms and solutions that the YMCA offers

Opinion: Federal funding for child care is about to fall off a cliffLack of a solid child-care infrastructure introduces more instability, particularly for women.

Opinion: Colorado’s new air quality rules put profit over peopleAs a Colorado resident, I am proud that our state has strong laws for greenhouse gas emissions reductions and environmental justice, but these laws mean nothing when regulations are not strong enou…

| When Trump Says ‘People,’ He Means ‘His People’He has deceived his followers into believing in trickle-down tyranny.

A bold state program known as CARE Court — which makes it easier for authorities to compel seriously mentally ill individuals to get treatment — launches Mondayafter dying on the streets last fall of sepsis and pneumonia. To Rippee’s family, the real cause of his death was mental illness — and the failure of our broken behavioral health system to help severely ill people like him.was diagnosed with schizophrenia

after a motorcycle accident that caused a traumatic brain injury and left him blind, lived outside an office building for the Solano County government — the very entity that many believe should have been involved in helping him get care. He was well-known to law enforcement, having been arrested dozens of times, and cycled through jails and hospitals before being released to the streets. Rippee’s family tried everything it could to get him the treatment he needed but was unable to get him care.

Far too many families in California can relate to the Rippees’ story. Most of us have had a family member or friend who has struggled with mental health or addiction issues and seen the strain it can put on loved ones trying to navigate our byzantine mental health system.will help. I championed this bill’s passage with the governor and California’s Big City Mayors for one simple reason: We must make governments accountable for helping people like Brian.

The CARE Court program, which will be piloted in San Diego starting Monday, Oct. 2, finally inserts the accountability that our behavioral health system needs. It makes counties responsible for ensuring people with schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders get treatment when they want it.

Counties receive billions of dollars each year in behavioral health funding, yet it’s cities that end up dealing with the impacts when the system fails and people are picked up through 911 calls by either police or paramedics. In 2022, City of San Diego first responders responded to overspending over 130,000 service hours — the equivalent of 36 workers’ entire 10-hour shifts every single day.

Under the CARE Act, if someone voluntarily opts into a CARE Plan for services, the county can be fined $1,000 a day if it fails fail to provide those services.

The CARE Act also gives cities a role in behavioral health by giving them the authority to refer people into CARE Court for treatment. With implementation of the CARE Act, San Diego’s first responders and homeless service workers will be able to refer the high-use clients into CARE Court instead, taking these individuals out of the inhumane and costly cycle between hospitals, jails and the streets.

The CARE Act alone will not solve homelessness or our behavioral health crisis, but it will chip away at the larger problem of a lack of accountability for aiding the most vulnerable among us.

When Laura’s Law, another tool to get more people mental health treatment, was passed decades ago, it was optional.