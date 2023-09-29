Opinion: My magical, small-town neighborhood in 'Jewish L.A.'

With antisemitism on the rise, I could feel like a target. Instead I find comfort and solidarity in living where Jewish day schools dot the streets and people can walk to synagogue. This all reminds me of when a friend bemoaned dating in her small town and then quickly told me that she supposed it wasn’t all that different from dating in my neighborhood.

I told her she wasn’t exactly wrong, that the people I meet inevitably know someone I went to school with, if not a family member.

I saw a post online recently that read “pretty girls have that one necklace that they never take off.” I immediately looked down at the pendant I’ve worn every day since my high school graduation. I have never felt uncomfortable wearing this Hebrew charm because of that feeling of the.

Growing up in a neighborhood with a majority Jewish population in such a diverse city has given me an incredible confidence in my culture. While L.A. is the second-largest city in the U.S., to me, it is also a small town. Can that be a bit suffocating? Yes. Does it often feel like everyone knows my parents, my uncles and aunts, my entire life story? A little bit. But I wouldn’t give up that tight-knit community aspect ofpart of L.A for anything. headtopics.com

Read more:

latimes »

The GOP Debate Tried to Help the Candidates Look Saner—and FailedPublic opinion, schmublic opinion.

North Bay Hebrew school opens up to non-Jewish students in bid to combat anti-Semitism'We get to learn about other cultures, and inviting kids in who aren't the same culture as us it's a new experience and it's fun,' one of the students said.

The World's Oldest Hatred Lives on at the University of PennsylvaniaFifty-seven percent of Jewish students have witnessed or experienced an antisemitic incident.

‘Aspirationally Jewish’: Elon Musk Hosts Ultra-Weird Twitter SpaceMusk has spent weeks tussling with the Anti-Defamation League.

Ohio high school football coach resigns after using ‘Nazi' play call against Jewish teamAn Ohio high school football coach has resigned after his team used antisemitic language to call out plays during a game.

Ohio high school football coach resigns after using ‘Nazi' play call against mostly-Jewish teamAn Ohio high school football coach has resigned after his team used antisemitic language to call out plays during a game.

I had the unexpected chance to show a young Ukrainian woman some Hollywood sites she had only known from movies. Studio heads hold the dreams of millions in their hands.When I was describing my neighborhood, I mentioned that it felt like the— a village in the old country. I can easily slip into Hebrew with the shopkeepers, and I can walk to the synagogue that I attend most Saturdays. At the bakery, someone recognizes me from temple. At Starbucks, I see my fifth-grade teacher from my Jewish day school.

This all reminds me of when a friend bemoaned dating in her small town and then quickly told me that she supposed it wasn’t all that different from dating in my neighborhood. I told her she wasn’t exactly wrong, that the people I meet inevitably know someone I went to school with, if not a family member.

I saw a post online recently that read “pretty girls have that one necklace that they never take off.” I immediately looked down at the pendant I’ve worn every day since my high school graduation. I have never felt uncomfortable wearing this Hebrew charm because of that feeling of the.

Growing up in a neighborhood with a majority Jewish population in such a diverse city has given me an incredible confidence in my culture.

While L.A. is the second-largest city in the U.S., to me, it is also a small town. Can that be a bit suffocating? Yes. Does it often feel like everyone knows my parents, my uncles and aunts, my entire life story? A little bit. But I wouldn’t give up that tight-knit community aspect ofpart of L.A for anything.

There is diversity here too, in the people, in the ways we observe Judaism, in opinion about what is happening in the Middle East. But as antisemitism continues to rise, and at a time when my name feels like it can make me a target, there’s comfort and solidarity to being part of this neighborhood.

Earlier this year, I went to New York City for work. While I’d been there before, this time I could see an alternate version of myself who had abandoned canyon roads for subway grates and swapped the beach for Broadway. But, as quickly as the thought came, I dismissed it. Los Angeles and Pico-Robertson have my heart.

After all, where else will everyone agree that the kosher Ralphs shouldn’t have closed?