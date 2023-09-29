Opinion: My magical, small-town neighborhood in 'Jewish L.A.'

With antisemitism on the rise, I could feel like a target. Instead I find comfort and solidarity in living where Jewish day schools dot the streets and people can walk to synagogue. This all reminds me of when a friend bemoaned dating in her small town and then quickly told me that she supposed it wasn’t all that different from dating in my neighborhood.
I told her she wasn’t exactly wrong, that the people I meet inevitably know someone I went to school with, if not a family member.
I saw a post online recently that read “pretty girls have that one necklace that they never take off.” I immediately looked down at the pendant I’ve worn every day since my high school graduation. I have never felt uncomfortable wearing this Hebrew charm because of that feeling of the.
Growing up in a neighborhood with a majority Jewish population in such a diverse city has given me an incredible confidence in my culture. While L.A. is the second-largest city in the U.S., to me, it is also a small town. Can that be a bit suffocating? Yes. Does it often feel like everyone knows my parents, my uncles and aunts, my entire life story? A little bit. But I wouldn’t give up that tight-knit community aspect ofpart of L.A for anything. headtopics.com
There is diversity here too, in the people, in the ways we observe Judaism, in opinion about what is happening in the Middle East. But as antisemitism continues to rise, and at a time when my name feels like it can make me a target, there’s comfort and solidarity to being part of this neighborhood.
Earlier this year, I went to New York City for work. While I’d been there before, this time I could see an alternate version of myself who had abandoned canyon roads for subway grates and swapped the beach for Broadway. But, as quickly as the thought came, I dismissed it. Los Angeles and Pico-Robertson have my heart.
After all, where else will everyone agree that the kosher Ralphs shouldn’t have closed?