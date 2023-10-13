Opinion: My grandmother was killed in a pogrom. Then my daughter was, too

“Never again!” It was never supposed to have happened. But it has, and is. We are witnessing in real time a pogrom. We thought that the most extensive pogrom — the Holocaust — would mark the end of the terrible record of violence against Jews, just because they are Jews. Not so.

Most in the American Jewish community are descendants of those who sought safety across the Atlantic. My own experience is so terribly typical. I am named for a grandmother who was murdered in her village, Derazhne, near Rovno (now Rivne) in what was once Poland and is now Ukraine. Her death in the spring of 1919 came during a stretch of time when 150,000 Jews were murdered.

NYT Labels Hamas as 'Hamas Terrorists,' Then Revises to 'Hamas Gunmen' Before Changing Back

