The same isolationist-tinged arguments that Sen. Josh Hawley has used, unconvincingly, against Ukraine could just as easily be used against Israel. | Francis Chung/POLITICOMissouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley wants to redirect funding from Ukraine to Israel.
This is not to say that there aren’t legitimate reasons to want to limit our commitment to Ukraine, or to favor bolstering our most important ally in the Middle East — and a reliable ally for roughly 50 years — over other strategic priorities.
Why is a restoration of, say, the Remain in Mexico policy impossible as long as we are providing artillery shells to Ukraine? East Palestine, of course, is a reference to the small Ohio town that was the site of a freight-train derailment earlier this year. headtopics.com
He’s maintained that support to Ukraine has been ineffective because Kyiv is still fighting Russians on its territory. OK, but we’ve backed Israel for half a century and it’s still surrounded by terrorist enemies.
It’s not really fair to hold Hawley to any of this since he’s been making kitchen-sink arguments of convenience against Ukraine for a while — not to delineate a worldview or enunciate consistent principles. headtopics.com
