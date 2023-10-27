OPINION: A radically simple answer to Anchorage’s housing shortage

With a 3.2% vacancy rate and rent for two-bedroom units averaging more than $1,500 per month, Anchorage needs more housing choices, including one- and two-bedroom units, so that there is a home for everyone who wants to live here., which calls to make infill and redevelopment possible with a gentle nudge toward increased density, those units can fit comfortably in our urban neighborhoods. However, we must fix the barriers that functionally obstruct them in the first place.
Cook Inlet Housing Authority recently ran the numbers: 326 triplexes were built in Anchorage between 1970 and 1985, about 22 per year. Since 1999, we’ve only built 31. At the same time, respondents to the Anchorage Economic Development Corp. (AEDC) Anchorage Housing Survey indicated community support for “high-density housing generally, with options that are smaller and in more walkable areas.”(ADUs) to be built with few restrictions across the Municipality.
We spent six months understanding that question. Alongside municipal staff and industry experts, we discovered the answer lies in the arbitrary standards imposed on small multifamily developments (triplexes and four-plexes) compared to single-family homes and duplexes. headtopics.com
There are more barriers than we anticipated, but let’s start by examining dimensional standards, which are the requirements in municipal code for using the square footage of a lot, as an example.In residential zones where multifamily is already allowed, small multifamily developments are required to have larger lots and bigger setbacks than duplexes and single-family homes.
Our proposal also aims to align our existing zoning code with the 2040 plan goal to make infill and redevelopment possible with a gentle nudge toward density where it makes the most sense. For example, our proposal lowers the R-2M minimum lot size for small multifamily projects (up to four units) to 6,000 square feet, just like duplexes. In R-2M alone, this change activates 3,710 lots to be eligible for as many as four units. headtopics.com