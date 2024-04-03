Opera in the Heights stages production of Puccini's La Bohème

With a cast full of singers making their role debuts, a children's chorus accompanying the adults and a plan to bring the action out into the aisles of Lambert Hall, Opera in the Heights is staging a production of Puccini's La Bohème. That's the promise made by Artistic and General Director Eiki Isomura who will conduct and Stage Director Nicole Kenley-Miller who is back in Houston for Puccini's work set in Paris in the 1830s showing the street life of artists of the time.

The two main characters are Rodolfo, a poet, and Mimi, a seamstress, who fall in love in a moment's meeting. They and their friends, all struggling artists, scrape by financially as they pursue what was known as a Bohemian lifestyle. Opera and life being what they are, the course of this true love does not run smooth. Mimi gets sicker and sicker

