Opera Diva's Journey in "Florencia en el Amazonas"

Dandara Veiga as the Hummingbird and Griffin Massey as the Heron in Catán's "Florencia en el Amazonas." tells the story of an opera diva who returns to her native South America to perform at the legendary opera house of Manaus —and to search for her lost lover , who has vanished into the jungle., a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast.

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET is produced by the Metropolitan Opera in association with PBS and The WNET Group, bringing the best of the Metropolitan Opera into the homes of opera fans across the country. For the Met: Mia Bongiovanni is Supervising Producer and Louisa Briccetti and Victoria Warivonchik are Producers. Peter Gelb is Executive Producer. For GREAT PERFORMANCES: Bill O’Donnell is Series Producer; David Horn is Executive Produce

Opera Diva Florencia En El Amazonas South America Opera House Manaus Lost Lover Jungle

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KPBSnews / 🏆 240. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Today in History: ‘The Young and the Restless’ premieres on CBSOn March 26, 1973, the soap opera “The Young and the Restless” premiered on CBS-TV.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Loose bricks fall from Leadville’s historic Tabor Opera House; no injuries reportedThe 1879 building has been the subject of extensive renovations over the last 5 years.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Houston Grand Opera in 2023-2024: A Line-up Both Popular and EnterprisingLiving up to its name, Houston Grand Opera rolls the dice big time when it opens its coming season with a world premiere — covering that bet considering that the new work is by acclaimed composer Jake Heggie (Dead Man Walking). In a recent ceremony announcing its 2023-24 Season, HGO General Director...

Source: HoustonPress - 🏆 314. / 61 Read more »

Houston Grand Opera's New Executive Director on Challenges and OpportunitiesKhori Dastoor, who performed professionally as a lyric soprano and who now is the executive director of Houston Grand Opera, knows what the biggest challenge is for HGO right now. Opera Interruptus. Or in other words, people who for the last few years didn't go because of the devastation wrought...

Source: HoustonPress - 🏆 314. / 61 Read more »

Drive-By Truckers to Journey Through the Past, Playing ‘Southern Rock Opera’ on TourDrive-By Truckers will embark on a Southern Rock Opera Revisited tour this spring.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Drive-By Truckers to Journey Through the Past, Playing ‘Southern Rock Opera’ on TourDrive-By Truckers will embark on a Southern Rock Opera Revisited tour this spring.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »