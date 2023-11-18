OpenAI's Unusual Board of Directors Ousts Cofounder and CEO

AI giant OpenAI had an unusual board of directors for its controlling nonprofit. Here’s who made the shocking decision to oust its cofounder and CEO. The move was even more of a surprise given the unusual nature of OpenAI’s corporate structure: per OpenAI’s own of its corporate structure, directors hold no equity in OpenAI or other compensation; Altman himself only held shares indirectly through a “small” investment made by Y Combinator, where he was previously president.

According to OpenAI’s corporate governance, directors’ key fiduciary duty is not to maintain shareholder value, but to the company’s mission of creating a safe AGI, or artificial general intelligence, “that is broadly beneficial.” Profits, the company said, were secondary to that missio





