OpenAI's ChatGPT Now Available Instantly Without Sign-In

ChatGPT, the world-changing, AI-driven chatbot, can now be accessed instantly, without the need to create an account or sign in. The OpenAI Foundation, the organization behind the popular AI engine, announced on Monday that it's starting to make the chatbot available to users around the globe without any need to sign in.

More users means more training data for the AI algorithm, and more people could potentially decide to subscribe to the premium ChatGPT-4 version once they get a taste of how powerful modern AI is. We tested the open access here in PhoneArena and found out that it's still not available in Bulgaria, but our good friends at Engadget confirmed that the instant access to the GPT-3.5 works in the States. We're talking about a gradual rollout, so if you, just like us, don't have the option available yet, try again later (as disappointing as this may sound

