OpenAI's ChatGPT can now see, hear and speak with users

ChatGPT has become even more advanced in its ability to inform and interact with users. OpenAI confirmed Wednesday the artificial intelligence-powered system can now browse the internet to provide users with the most up-to-date information when previously it only used data up to September 2021. OpenAI also announced this week that ChatGPT can now 'see, hear, and speak' with users through newly rolled-out features. Kyle Wiggers, senior enterprise reporter at TechCrunch, joined CBS News to talk about the updates.

ChatGPT has become even more advanced in its ability to inform and interact with users. OpenAI confirmed Wednesday the artificial intelligence-powered system can now browse the internet to provide users with the most up-to-date information when previously it only used data up to September 2021. OpenAI also announced this week that ChatGPT can now"see, hear, and speak" with users through newly rolled-out features. Kyle Wiggers, senior enterprise reporter at TechCrunch, joined CBS News to talk about the updates.

Copyright ©2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

Read more:

CBSNews »

Fox News AI Newsletter: OpenAI updates ChatGPT to let AI tool ‘see, hear and speak’Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future.

ChatGPT users can now browse internet, OpenAI saysChatGPT users will now be able to surf the web, Microsoft-backed OpenAI said on Wednesday, expanding the data the viral chatbot can access beyond its earlier September 2021 cutoff.

ChatGPT can now search the web, as OpenAI races to keep up with rivalsOpenAI said Wednesday its ChatGPT bot now has the ability to search the web using Microsoft’s Bing search engine, putting the chatbot on equal footing with Microsoft and Google’s Bard as the startup fights to compete for dominance of the booming AI industry.

ChatGPT can now browse the internet, no longer limited to info from 2021OpenAI announced an update to ChatGPT, bringing browsing to Plus and Enterprise users.

Elijah McClain case blog: Updates from Wednesday, September 27Denver7 is following the trial for two Aurora officers who have pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide in the arrest of Elijah McClain.

Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 27, 2023Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 27, 2023