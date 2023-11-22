OpenAI's CEO Removed and Reinstated Amidst Board Drama

Open AI’s new boss is the same as the old boss. But the company—and the artificial intelligence industry—may have been profoundly changed by the past five days of high-stakes soap opera. Sam Altman, OpenAI’s CEO, cofounder and figurehead, was removed by the board of directors on Friday. By Tuesday night, after a mass protest by the majority of the startup’s staff, Altman was on his way back, and most of the existing board was gone.

But that board, mostly independent of OpenAI’s operations, bound to a “for the good of humanity” mission statement, was critical to the company’s uniqueness. As Altman toured the world in 2023, warning the media and governments about the existential dangers of the technology that he, himself was building, he portrayed OpenAI’s unusual for-profit-within-a-non-profit structure as a firebreak against the irresponsible development of powerful AI. Whatever Altman did with Microsoft’s billions, the board could keep him and other company leaders in chec





