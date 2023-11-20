OpenAI's CEO Fired and May Be Brought Back Amidst Troubling Realities

Silicon Valley’s weekend episode with artificial intelligence company OpenAI seems much like the technology: the input is a mishmash, so the output is flawed. The Microsoft-backed company’s board fired boss Sam Altman, and now, according to reports, may bring him back. Even if the company ends up where it started, troubling realities remain: the technology is not fully proven, the governance is risky and the valuation is still hard to justify.

The debacle kicked off Friday evening when four directors of the company’s non-profit parent unceremoniously ousted Altman while also pushing out Chairman Greg Brockman. Later in the weekend, Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella, among others, were pushing for Altman to return. By Sunday, parties were meeting to discuss the possibility of his retur





