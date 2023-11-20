OpenAI's Boardroom Conflict: Letter Criticizes CEO's Conduct

“The process through which you terminated Sam Altman and removed Greg Brockman from the board has jeopardized all of this work and undermined our mission and company,” the letter reads. “Your conduct has made it clear you did not have the competence to oversee OpenAI.” Remarkably, the letter’s signees include Ilya Sutskever, the company’s chief scientist and a member of its board, who has been blamed for coordinating the boardroom coup against Altman in the first place.
Shortly before the letter was released, Sutskever posted on X: “I deeply regret my participation in the board’s actions. I never intended to harm OpenAI. I love everything we’ve built together and I will do everything I can to reunite the company.” The letter’s release follows an extraordinary, head-spinning weekend in Silicon Valley. OpenAI’s board removed Altman from his position on Friday, claiming “he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities.” Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, was appointed as interim CE
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72,072 Read more »
Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 606. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 43. / 55,44 Read more »
Source: Forbes - 🏆 327. / 23,4375 Read more »
Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 266. / 26,25 Read more »
Source: futurism - 🏆 691. / 20,16 Read more »