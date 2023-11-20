OpenAI President and Co-founder Quits After CEO's Departure

Two pillars in the Artificial Intelligence industry are out of a job. OpenAI president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, announced that he is quitting after the company announced the departure of CEO Sam Altman.

The new head of ChatGPT maker OpenAI said Monday that he would launch an investigation into the firing of co-founder Sam Altman and work to reform the company's management following a corporate shakeup that shocked theThe developments come after a weekend of drama and speculation about how the power dynamics would shake out at OpenAI, whose chatbot kicked off the generative AI craze by producing human-like text, images, video and music.Microsoft announcing it was hiring Altman and OpenAI co-founder and former President Greg Brockman to lead a new advanced AI research team. Despite the rift between the key players behind ChatGPT and the company they helped build, both Shear and Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella tweeted that they are committed to their partnershi





