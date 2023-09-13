OpenAI Faces Internal Turmoil as CEO is Fired

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has had a wild weekend. On Friday, founder and CEO Sam Altman was fired by its board of directors, kickstarting an employee revolt that’s still ongoing. The company has now had three CEOs in as many days. The shocking shakeup at one of the most important companies driving artificial intelligence research could have far-reaching ramifications for how the technology continues to develop.

For better or worse, OpenAI has always claimed to work for the good of humanity, not for profit—with the drama this weekend, a lot of AI researchers could end up at private companies, answerable only to shareholders and not society. Things are still changing fast, but here’s what we know so far, and how things might play out. ‘Too far, too fast’ November should have been a great month for OpenAI. On November 6th, the company hosted its first developer conference where it unveiled GPT-4 Turbo, its latest large language model (LLM), and GPTs, customizable ChatGPT-based chatbots that can be trained to perform specific task





PopSci » / 🏆 242. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OpenAI Fires CEO Sam Altman Following Internal InvestigationOpenAI announced the firing of its CEO and founder, Sam Altman, due to an internal investigation revealing his lack of candor with the board. The company has appointed an interim CEO until a permanent successor is chosen.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 606. / 22,5 Read more »

Elon Musk calls for artificial intelligence ‘referee’ at closed-door Senate AI summitParticipants included OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and more than 60 US senators.

Source: nypost - 🏆 24. / 66,528 Read more »

The Allegations Against OpenAI Are Too Vague to Hold Water: OpenAI Lawsuit DetailsDOE v. GITHUB Court Filing, retrieved on January 26, 2023 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here.

Source: hackernoon - 🏆 400. / 22,68 Read more »

Plaintiffs Fail to State a Civil Conspiracy Claim Against OpenAI: Details on the OpenAI LawsuitDOE v. GITHUB Court Filing, retrieved on January 26, 2023 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here.

Source: hackernoon - 🏆 400. / 22,68 Read more »

OpenAI CEO says hiring AGI as a co-worker is a possibilityIn a comment that seems to have landed OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in a soup, he said that artificial general intelligence will be able to replace a median human being in the future.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 248. / 28,125 Read more »

CBDCs could intensify government scrutiny of financial transactions, OpenAI CEO Sam AltmanOpenAI CEO Sam Altman has expressed concerns over the US government waging “war” on cryptocurrencies as it pushes to control Bitcoin (BTC). This has t

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72,072 Read more »