OpenAI Executives Meet with Hollywood Studios to Address Concerns about Video-Generation Software

OpenAI's top executives have been meeting with Hollywood studios like Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery to address concerns about their video-generation software Sora. The goal is to show that AI can enhance, rather than threaten, the film industry.

Sora's hyper-realistic videos generated from text prompts have impressed many, but also raised fears about job security for animators and designers.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BGR / 🏆 234. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OpenAI is Meeting Hollywood This Week to Discuss its AI Video Generator SoraOpenAI is meeting with Hollywood this week to pitch its new, and as yet unreleased, AI video generator Sora.

Source: petapixel - 🏆 527. / 51 Read more »

OpenAI boss takes Sora tech to Hollywood, report claimsOpenAI chief Sam Altman is reportedly courting Hollywood bigwigs in a bid to get them to incorporate his text-to-video Sora technology into their work.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Artists Get Early Access To OpenAI’s Sora Video Tool, With Surreal ResultsI'm a journalist with particular expertise in the arts, popular science, health, religion and spirituality. As the former culture editor at news and technology website CNET, I led a team that tracked movies, TV shows, online trends and science—from space and robotics to climate, AI and archaeology.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

OpenAI Says Sora Video Generator May Allow NudityScience and Technology News and Videos

Source: futurism - 🏆 85. / 68 Read more »

OpenAI’s latest Sora video shows an elephant made of leavesText-to-video technology powered by AI is making rapid improvements — just take a look at the latest footage created by OpenAI's incredible Sora tool.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

OpenAI’s CTO Won’t Discuss Training Data for AI Video Generator SoraVery few generative AI companies actually provide the public with concrete information on how they train their models.

Source: petapixel - 🏆 527. / 51 Read more »