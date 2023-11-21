OpenAI Employees Up in Arms Over CEO Dismissal

As someone who works in one of the many industries that AI looks set to decimate, it's probably no surprise that I find myself constantly swinging back and forth between the two extremes in the debate over AI and its potential impact on humanity. It's the so-called doomer vs. accelerationist divide, wherein the former is convinced that not only will AI throw huge masses of people out of work -- but it might also herald a bleak, dystopian future that hastens the end of humanity.

And then there are the accelerationists, the AI bulls who have dollar signs in their eyes and think worriers like me are being overly dramatic. This culture clash is at the heart of the drama roiling Silicon Valley darling OpenAI, the employees of which are up in arms over the board's abrupt dismissal Friday of CEO Sam Altman. OpenAI CTO Mira Murati was tapped as an interim replacement, a position she lasted in for exactly two days until ex-Twitch CEO Emmett Shear was named as the new interim CE





BGR » / 🏆 234. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OpenAI Employees Demand Board ResignationHundreds of OpenAI employees have signed a letter demanding the board resign or face an employee exodus to Sam Altman's new venture at Microsoft 'eminently.' The letter says that Microsoft has 'assured' those employees that they would have jobs at the new subsidiary, should they 'choose to join.'

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

OpenAI's Unusual Board of Directors Ousts Cofounder and CEOWho exactly was on the board of directors that voted for Sam Altman's shock ouster today from OpenAI? Like the company, it's an unusual group -- with as many ties to effective altruism as to traditional governance. By me and SarahNEmerson in Forbes:

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Sam Altman ousted as CEO of OpenAISam Altman has been pushed out of AI juggernaut Open AI after an internal review found he had not been “consistently candid” with his representations to the board. Cofounder Greg Brockman later resigned.

Source: Forbes - 🏆 394. / 53 Read more »

OpenAI Chairman Resigns Following CEO's RemovalGreg Brockman, the chairman of OpenAI, has resigned in protest after the removal of CEO Sam Altman. The company's chief scientist, Ilya Sutskever, is accused of orchestrating Altman's removal. The disagreement between Sutskever and Altman revolved around the company's direction and its ability to build safe AI technology.

Source: WIREDScience - 🏆 385. / 55 Read more »

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Fired, Raises Concerns About the Future of AIThe sudden firing of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman raises concerns about the future of advanced artificial intelligence and the confusion surrounding the startup's development of products.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

OpenAI Fires CEO Sam Altman Following Internal InvestigationOpenAI announced the firing of its CEO and founder, Sam Altman, due to an internal investigation revealing his lack of candor with the board. The company has appointed an interim CEO until a permanent successor is chosen.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »