OpenAI cofounders demand reinstatement after being fired

The letter calls for Altman and his fellow OpenAI cofounder and close associate Greg Brockman to be reinstated, for the board that fired Altman and removed Brockman from his position as chair to resign, and for new board members to be appointed. Altman was fired from his position as CEO of OpenAI on Friday. Brockman was removed from his position as chair and quit the company hours later in protest over Altman's removal.

The letter released today states that the board had failed to provide written evidence to justify its decision to remove them from their positions. Over a dramatic weekend that captivated the tech industry, Altman seemed close to regaining his position and visited the company’s headquarters to discuss the possibility. After negotiations broke down, Microsoft announced that Altman and Brockman would join a new subsidiary to work on AI. OpenAI replaced interim CEO Mira Murati, formerly its CTO, with a new interim, Emmett Shear, formerly leader of Amazon’s Twitch streaming servic





WIRED » / 🏆 632. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sam Altman and Greg Brockman Willing to Return to OpenAI if Board Members Step AsideSam Altman and Greg Brockman are still willing to return to OpenAI if the remaining board members who fired him step aside, multiple sources tell The Verge.

Source: verge - 🏆 21. / 66,528 Read more »

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Fired, Raises Concerns About the Future of AIThe sudden firing of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman raises concerns about the future of advanced artificial intelligence and the confusion surrounding the startup's development of products.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72,072 Read more »

Sam Altman ousted as CEO of OpenAISam Altman has been pushed out of AI juggernaut Open AI after an internal review found he had not been “consistently candid” with his representations to the board. Cofounder Greg Brockman later resigned.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 266. / 26,25 Read more »

Sam Altman ousted as CEO of OpenAISam Altman has been pushed out of AI juggernaut Open AI after an internal review found he had not been “consistently candid” with his representations to the board. Cofounder Greg Brockman later resigned.

Source: Forbes - 🏆 327. / 23,4375 Read more »

OpenAI Fires CEO Sam Altman Following Internal InvestigationOpenAI announced the firing of its CEO and founder, Sam Altman, due to an internal investigation revealing his lack of candor with the board. The company has appointed an interim CEO until a permanent successor is chosen.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 606. / 22,5 Read more »

OpenAI Fires CEO and Founder Sam AltmanChatGPT parent company OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman after a review finds he was 'not consistently candid' with the board, the company says

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 43. / 55,44 Read more »