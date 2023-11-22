OpenAI Co-Founder Sam Altman to Return as CEO

After days of corporate chaos that has captivated the tech industry, OpenAI cofounder and recently fired CEO Sam Altman is set to return to his position. In a statement posted to X late Tuesday, OpenAI said it had reached an agreement “in principle” for Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO.

The statement said a new “initial” board of directors would be appointed, including former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor as chair, former US Secretary of the Treasury Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo, who would be the only existing director to remain on the board. Altman posted on X, in his characteristic lower-case style, “i love openai, and everything i’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together.” Greg Brockman, an OpenAI cofounder who was removed from his role as chair of the board when Altman was fired and later quit in protest, is also set to regain his position. “Returning to OpenAI & getting back to coding tonight,” he posted on





