Op-ed: Young conservatives at odds with climate change denial

The GOP’s failure to articulate an adequate climate policy is alarming 18- to 38-year-old voters.

The cost of inaction will have far-reaching consequences. Some young conservatives are concerned that their party’s reluctance to address climate change represents a failure to consider the interests of future generations.

The older conservative generations have broad influence and power over the current climate change narrative, though the time for change is ripe. And the time for climate denial and inaction has passed. The younger conservative generation isn’t buying the old narrative.Young or old, we can see the escalating impact of drought, crop failure, wildfires, sea level rise and storm damage that will devastate future economic prosperity. The younger generations are coming of age and using their votes, which they demonstrated in record numbers in last year’s midterm election. Their votes could be crucial in swing states in 2024. They know that the problem is real, that it needs to be addressed now and that conservative policy solutions can make a difference.

Read more:

chicagotribune »

GOPs air Biden impeachment theories; Democrats dismiss them as distraction from impending shutdown“This is a tale as old as time,” said Jim Jordan, a Champaign County Republican who chairs the House Judiciary Committee. “A politician takes action that makes money for his family, and then he tries to conceal it.”

5 Life Skills Every Young Adult with ADHD Should (Eventually) MasterYour child doesn’t need to master every life skill imaginable before the age of 18. But their transition to adulthood will progress more smoothly if you begin working together to develop these five key skills now.

2 young children ‘brutally’ murdered in south Alabama; mother also dead, report saysThe woman’s estranged husband was staying in a camper in the backyard and was the one who reported finding the bodies.

Great Salt Lake dust, school restrooms and Brigham Young’s wine mission on ‘Behind the Headlines’On this week's 'Behind the Headlines,' Salt Lake Tribune reporters discuss school restroom use, Great Salt Lake dust and Brigham Young’s southern Utah wine mission.

EA Sports FC 24: Best Young PlayersThese are the best young players to target in EA Sports FC 24.

Hurts provides road map for trusting young quarterbacks during early bumpsCommanders coach Ron Rivera has stressed that there’s a level of patience required for dealing with the growing pains of a young quarterback. But staying patient, history has shown, can be rewarding in the long run — with one of the better examples in today’s NFL existing with Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.