Ooni Introduces Koda 2 Max, Its Largest Pizza Oven Yet

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission.that you can currently buy can only cook a 13-inch pie. That's great for most situations, especially if you're keen on hosting a party where everyone can choose their toppings. However, there are times when you need more space, either for larger pizzas or to bake or roast other foods.

In addition to being the biggest option in Ooni's lineup, the Koda 2 Max has several additional features that make it an upgrade over some of the company's other models. First, it offers dual-zone cooking with independent controls for both burners. This will allow you to cook two things at different temperatures simultaneously, or to simply have a hot and cold side of the oven when needed.

Another update is the color digital temperature display mounted on the front. While this isn't the first Ooni oven to show you the temp inside, it is the first to do so in color and it's the first to send those stats to your phone. The Koda 2 Max retains the overall look of previous gas-burning Koda products, including the folding legs for transport.

The Ooni Koda 2 Max will be available in May for $999, making it the most expensive outdoor-only option in the company's pizza oven range. The all-electric

Ooni Pizza Oven Koda 2 Max Gas-Burning Dual-Zone Cooking

