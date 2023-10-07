ONU advierte que deportar por la fuerza a afganos de Pakistán daría lugar a violaciones de DDHH

Pakistán anunció recientemente una ofensiva contra los migrantes que viven ilegalmente en el país, entre ellos 1,7 millones de afganos, y les pidió que regresaran a sus países de origen antes del 31 de octubre para evitar detenciones y expulsiones masivas.

Reconocieron la “prerrogativa soberana” de Pakistán sobre las políticas nacionales y afirmaron que están dispuestos a ayudar a registrar y gestionar a los nacionales afganos, incluidos aquellos que puedan necesitar protección internacional.

