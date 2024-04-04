Ontario Successfully Attracts Online Gamblers to Regulated Platforms

Canada's most populous province, Ontario , is successfully attracting online sports bettors and casino gamblers to regulated platforms . A recent survey found that 13.6% of respondents still use unregulated sites , while 20.1% use a combination of regulated and un regulated platforms . The province's regulatory framework has resulted in tens of millions of dollars in new revenue. Currently, there are nearly 50 licensed operators and 77 authorized iGaming sites available in Ontario .

The goal is to move online gamblers away from offshore websites and onto locally regulated platforms

