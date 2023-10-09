OnlyFans star Mia Khalifa celebrates Israel attacks, urges Hamas to film 'horizontal'

Egypt intelligence official says Israel ignored warnings of ‘something sparked outrage after emphatically expressing support for Hamas following their surprise attack on Israel — even urging members of the militant group to “flip their phones and film” their incursion on Israel “horizontal.

The adult entertainer-turned OnlyFans star, who has long called Israel an apartheid state, drew ire after posting a series of controversial tweets since Saturday’s surprise attack, which has claimed the lives of at least 700 Israelis.

“If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid, and history will show that in Time,” Khalifa wrote on X on Saturday. She drew additional criticism after writing, “Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal.” headtopics.com

She also criticized Kylie Jenner for posting a since-deleted message in support of Israel to her Instagram account, writing, “If true journalism exists, the next person to talk to Kylie Jenner will ask for her opinion on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and not break eye contact until she can string one coherent sentence together since she wants to take a stance to her 400M followers so...

Haunting pics show Hamas attack that killed at least 260 at music venue as Israeli officers acted as human shieldsYou need to get your hands on these 15 October new product launches — holiday gifts to beautyThe 6 best infrared sauna blankets of 2023, plus benefits and expert tipsKanye West and son Saint, 7, attend soccer game without wife Bianca... headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

OnlyFans Star Mia Khalifa Celebrates Hamas Attack on IsraelSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 1,000Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Netanyahu declares war after Hamas attackThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

'We are being slaughtered': Israelis cry for help as Hamas militants break into homesVideo shows Hamas attacking Israel, pulling Israeli soldier from tank

Hamas surprise attack on Israel

Hamas terrorism in Israel: Western leaders 'strongly condemn' attacksVideo shows Hamas attacking Israel, pulling Israeli soldier from tank

Hamas surprise attack on Israel