Only One My Hero Academia Hero Would Make a Better Protagonist Than Deku

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Warning: Spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter #403My Hero Academia is proving once again that All Might could have made a better protagonist than Izuku Midoriya aka Deku. A recent chapter saw All Might's origin story flip a ubiquitous DC/Marvel superhero trope, and now the latest installment is using All Might's past to subvert the origin of every hero in American comics, Japanese manga, and beyond.

In My Hero Academia chapter #403 by Kohei Horikoshi, All Might summarizes his earliest memories as being almost too tender and mild. He then goes on to attribute the moment he obtained One For All as him just happening to glance back and noticing something significant. A few chapters earlier, All Might recalls trying to convince his future mentor Nana to make him a hero by saying he has no family left to protect.

All Might's Backstory Would Make Him a Unique Hero Both together and apart, each of these flashbacks gives a fresh take on how most stories portray heroes. The majority of protagonists have tragic backgrounds or deeply desire something enough that they are motivated to achieve the impossible. Deku falls in the latter group, wanting to be a hero like All Might but getting his dreams shattered when he was one of the minute few who didn't possess a quirk. headtopics.com

This, when coupled with the fact that All Might never contended with hiding his identity to protect his loved ones would make All Might a wholly unique protagonist. Of course, this latter dynamic is only applicable to Marvel/DC protagonists since Japanese manga rarely explore this trope.

Could Bakugo Be A Better Protagonist Than All Might? None of this is to say that Deku is a horrible hero or that Bakugo couldn't have been the true hero of My Hero Academia. All Might just has a more unique background and origin story as opposed to most heroes, including Deku and even Bakugo. In fact, no one wants to watch a series that stars a tsundere like Bakugo. They're better as side characters. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

My Hero Academia Teases One For All's True PowerMy Hero Academia Chapter 404 drops another major clue about One For All's true power. Read more ⮕

My Hero Academia Season 6: How Many Episodes & When Do New Episodes Come Out?Wondering how many episodes are there in My Hero Academia Season 6? Here are all the information on that and more! Read more ⮕

My Hero Academia Is Making A Huge Mistake In Saving All MightMy Hero Academia may have just ruined its final battle and Deku's character arc with one fell swoop by saving All Might. Read more ⮕

My Hero Academia Chapter 406 Release Date, Time & Where to Read the MangaHere is the My Hero Academia Chapter 406 release date and time. This is where you can read the latest MHA manga. Read more ⮕

One dead, one wounded in San Leandro business shootingPolice said in an alert Wednesday afternoon that while the investigation remains ongoing, there is no active threat to public safety. Read more ⮕

Gayle King one-on-one with JAY-Z: PART 1Shawn 'JAY-Z' Carter gives CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King an exclusive tour of the 'Book of HOV' exhibit at Brooklyn Public Library. He shares behind-the-scenes details about his earliest albums, his decision to not sell his masters, and he says “being a beacon” for his culture means most to him today. Read more ⮕