Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Cast Adds Three New Members

The Only Murders in the Building season 4 cast has found three new figures. Season 3 of the hit Hulu murder mystery comedy ended with another big bang as Mabel, Charles-Haden, Oliver and Loretta began planning a move from New York to Los Angeles with Loretta after she's cast in a major TV show role. Before they can fully depart, however, Jane Lynch's Sazz Pataki is shot and killed by an unknown assailant in Charles' apartment.

Deadline has brought word that the Only Murders in the Building season 4 cast is growing with the additions of Desmin Borges, Siena Werber and Lilian Rebelo

Only Murders In The Building Season 4 Cast Desmin Borges Siena Werber Lilian Rebelo

