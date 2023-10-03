'Only Murders in the Building' renewed for Season 4: 'Let the investigating begin'

“Only Murders in The Building” stars, from left, Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, left, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora.Hulu renewed the popular amateur-detective series on Tuesday for a fourth season — the same day the Season 3 finale premiered on the streaming platform.

Selena Gomez took 15 hours to delete an Instagram post about ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ Striking actors aren’t allowed to promote projects on social media.The series renewal doesn’t come as a huge surprise, considering that “Only Murders in the Building” is the streamer’s most-watched original comedy.

In July, “Only Murders” received several Emmy nominations, including nods for comedy series, lead comedy actor (Short), guest comedy actor (Nathan Lane) and writing for a comedy series.

Director Adam Shankman and songwriters Sara Bareilles, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul break down the spellbinding number at the end of Season 3, Episode 3.Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN. headtopics.com

Read more:

latimes »

Broadway Legends Talk Writing For Steve Martin On Only Murders In The BuildingOnly Murders season 3 is on Hulu now.

Miss Manners: How do I deal with teachers who want us to call them by their first names?Advice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin.

Only Murders In The Building roundtable: killer theoriesWho really killed Ben Glenroy (the first time and the second time)? What's next for Oliver and Charles? Will Mabel find her path? We have so many thoughts

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 ending: Who was the killer?The killer of Hollywood superstar Ben Glenroy was finally revealed on Tuesday. Spoilers ahead for the Season 3 finale of “Only Murders in the Building.” The murderer was … Clifford “Cli…

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3 Finale Explained: Who Killed Ben?The 'Only Murders in the Building' season 3 finale revealed who was responsible for Ben's death and set up the next murder mystery

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3 Finale Doesn't Do Paul Rudd JusticeFinale to the third season of Hulu’s hit series proves that less can be more, and that even the finest of actors need good writing