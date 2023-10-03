'Only Murders in the Building' Renewed for Season 4 at Hulu

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. There are more mysteries to be solved! Only Murders in the Building, the smash hit comedy series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, has been renewed for a fourth season at Hulu ahead of the Season 3 finale which hits the streamer tonight, according to Vulture.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. There are more mysteries to be solved! Only Murders in the Building, the smash hit comedy series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, has been renewed for a fourth season at Hulu ahead of the Season 3 finale which hits the streamer tonight, according to Vulture.

Read more:

Collider »

Broadway Legends Talk Writing For Steve Martin On Only Murders In The BuildingOnly Murders season 3 is on Hulu now.

Miss Manners: How do I deal with teachers who want us to call them by their first names?Advice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin.

Only Murders In The Building roundtable: killer theoriesWho really killed Ben Glenroy (the first time and the second time)? What's next for Oliver and Charles? Will Mabel find her path? We have so many thoughts

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 ending: Who was the killer?The killer of Hollywood superstar Ben Glenroy was finally revealed on Tuesday. Spoilers ahead for the Season 3 finale of “Only Murders in the Building.” The murderer was … Clifford “Cli…

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3 Finale Explained: Who Killed Ben?The 'Only Murders in the Building' season 3 finale revealed who was responsible for Ben's death and set up the next murder mystery

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3 Finale Doesn't Do Paul Rudd JusticeFinale to the third season of Hulu’s hit series proves that less can be more, and that even the finest of actors need good writing