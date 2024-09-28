Online Sales Expected To Reach $240.8 Billion This Holiday Season

Big discounts and the continued growth of mobile shopping are expected to fuel $240.8 billion in online sales this holiday season, Adobe said this week.Shopping on mobile devices is expected to hit a new milestone, jumping 12.8% from last year for an estimated $128.1 billion this holiday season.

Adobe's holiday shopping forecast, based on an analysis of a trillion visits to online retail sites, includes 18 product categories such as electronics and toys. “The holiday shopping season has been reshaped in recent years, where consumers are making purchases earlier, driven by a stream of discounts that has allowed shoppers to manage their budgets in different ways,” Vivek Pandya, lead analyst for Adobe Digital Insights, said in a news release. “These discounting patterns are driving material changes in shopping behavior, with certain consumers now trading up to goods that were previously higher-priced and propelling growth for U.S. retailers.

Retail Ecommerce Online Sales Cyber Monday Holiday Shopping Mobile Commerce Discounts

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Adobe Predicts $240 Billion in Online Holiday Sales, Fueled by Mobile Shopping and Big DiscountsAdobe Analytics predicts a record $240.8 billion in online sales for the 2023 holiday season, driven by mobile shopping growth and significant discounts. Cyber Monday is expected to remain the peak shopping day, with deep discounts throughout Cyber Week.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Gemini Advanced subscribers get to give away up to $240 in free, trial subscriptionsAlan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Dallas Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott agree to record $240 million contractThe NFL is officially back with fans, tailgates and fireworks on and off the field. With a new series of international matchups, an increase in female viewership and can’t-miss games, the new level of popularity for the league promises another blockbuster season. NBC’s Shaquille Brewster reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Cowboys make Dak Prescott highest-paid NFL player ever with monster $240 million contract extensionDak Prescott is staying in Dallas for the foreseeable future.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Dak Prescott's girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, celebrates 'most deserving' Cowboys QB on $240 million dealDak Prescott’s biggest supporter is celebrating the Cowboys’ new $240 million man.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys agree on a record $240 million contractThe star quarterback's contract will be the first in NFL history to average $60 million per season. The deal includes $231 million guaranteed, an NFL source said.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »