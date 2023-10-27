The following Gills Onions products – with a sell-by date of Aug. 8-28, 2023 – are included in the recall:U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention

Consumers are urged to check their refrigerators and freezers before using any Gills Onions products. If you do have any recalled products it is recommended that you throw them away. It is also important to wash any items or surfaces that came in contact with the recalled onion products using hot water and soap or the dishwasher.

According to the CDC, most people infected with salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, typically within six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days.2 children hit by car while trick-or-treating in Cumberland County: police headtopics.com

