OnePlus Pad to Get Open Canvas Multi-Tasking Tool

Very recently, OnePlus introduced the Open Canvas multi-tasking tool for its smartphones. Now, it is coming to the OnePlus Pad as well, offering a seamless and customizable multi-window experience. This upgrade enhances the tablet's potential as a productivity tool.

United States Headlines Read more: PHONEARENA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHONEARENA: The OnePlus Tab is about to get much better thanks to OnePlus Open's awesome multitasking!Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations.

Source: PhoneArena | Read more »

FORBESTECH: Android Circuit: Surprise Galaxy Z Flip5 Release, Android 14 Problems Confirmed, OnePlus Open ReviewI am known for my strong views on mobile technology, online media, and the effect this has on the public conscious and existing businesses.

Source: ForbesTech | Read more »

NYPOST: 'Timebomb' homeless, neighborhood perv has woman ready to ditch new NYC padSurveillance video shows Fritz Marseille (man in dark green hoodie) pushing his way into an SUV after Kenley Stevenson and her friends get in.

Source: nypost | Read more »

PHONEARENA: OnePlus Open is what the Galaxy Z Fold 5 should’ve been, but I’m not sold on folding phones (yet)Martin, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, brings a unique blend of humor and insight to his work. His fascination with smartphones began with a Galaxy Young and evolved through a series of trades and upgrades, making him a self-proclaimed smartphone nerd.

Source: PhoneArena | Read more »

LADAİLYNEWS: Novak, Hull shine as Agoura football overwhelms Burroughs to open playoffsQuarterback Harrison Novak throws five touchdown passes and runs for another score and Miles Hull does a little of everything as the Chargers earn a 42-18 win in a CIF-SS Division 7 game.

Source: ladailynews | Read more »

AP: Bucks outlast Knicks 110-105 to open the NBA's In-Season TournamentMILWAUKEE (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 30 points, hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:03 left, and the Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the New York Knicks 110-105 in one of the NBA's seven In-Season Tournament openers Friday night.

Source: AP | Read more »