One sister survived cancer. Five years later, the other one is still processing it

Kayla Crum is two years older than her sister Ella Beckett. But growing up, she says she sometimes felt like Ella was ahead of her.

"When you're diagnosed with cancer, you know that it's about to blow up all the people who love you's world too, and you feel so responsible," Ella said."I really struggled with feeling super guilty because I knew I was the reason that Kayla and my parents were, like, having this really difficult time.

"I had all these visions of us having these deep talks and like supporting each other through it," Kayla said."But I just feel like I had to put in hours of just presence to get maybe, you know, a 15-minute conversation that was healing for us."are diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. each year. headtopics.com

Kristin Long is an associate professor at Boston University. She calls siblings of kids with cancer"shadow survivors" because they often get the trauma but not the support. Long's research also found that siblings of kids with cancer are at a higher risk of post-traumatic stress — even more than their sibling who's fighting the disease."Almost three quarters of siblings report that these symptoms interfere with their functioning in some way," Long said.

"For example, there's not very much staff availability. Siblings are often not in the health care center. And when they are there, it's often on evenings or weekends when staff aren't there.

